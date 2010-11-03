Zubizarreta hints at Barca move for Bale
By Gregg Davies
Tottenham Hotspur could have a fight on their hands keeping hold of Gareth Bale after the sporting director of Spanish giants Barcelona hinted that the club are interested in the Welsh left-back.
However, Andoni Zubizarreta insisted that the Catalan club have yet to make any enquiries, although they could be interested in such a player.
"He is an interesting footballer with a different style which could be positive for La Liga," Zubizarreta said on COM Radio.
"But I need to make it clear I have not spoken to anyone."
Since Spurs boss Harry Redknapp handed Bale an attacking role, the Welshman has been in scintillating form.
He hit a hat-trick in Tottenham’s Champions League defeat to Inter Milan at the San Siro last month, before running the Nerazzurri ragged again on Tuesday as Spurs won the return fixture 3-1 to go top of ther group.
The Spanish champions won't have it easy prizing Bale away from North London, though, with Redknapp adamant that Bale is not for sale.
