Zubizarreta rules out Pogba and Vidal raids

Pogba and fellow midfielder Vidal have caught the eye during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, with their performances resulting in further speculation over their futures.

France international Pogba, who scored in a round of 16 win over Nigera on Monday, has made an impressive impact since joining Juve from Manchester United.

Chile's Vidal has also established himself as a key player for the Serie A champions, but Zubizarreta revealed on Tuesday that Barca are not in the hunt to sign either player.

He said: "Vidal and Pogba are two good players. But they are Juventus players and they are not on our agenda.

"We are looking at some top-level targets but there are not many of them."

Vidal made 32 Serie A appearances and scored 11 goals as the Turin giants retained their Serie A title last season, with Pogba scoring seven goals in 36 matches in the Italian top flight.