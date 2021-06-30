Zwane: I’ll be given the opportunity when the time is right

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane has responded to rumours suggesting that he could replace Stuart Baxter as the head coach at Amakhosi.

Following the departure of Gavin Hunt as head coach, Zwane and Dillon Sheppard were appointed as interim co-coaches to guide the team through the remainder of the season.

Under their guidance, Amakhosi secured a top-eight finish in the DStv Premiership as well as leading the team to their first-ever Caf Champions League final, where they will face Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly side on 17 July.

However, Zwane has since downplayed rumours of him taking over from Baxter as he is only focusing on further developing his trade under the former Bafana Bafana coach.

“I would like to take things one step at a time,” Zwane told Robert Marawa on Marawa Sport Worldwide.

“I know people will always have their opinions and I respect that but it goes down to one thing, I want to grow and be ready. When the time is right, yes I’ll be given the opportunity, I know.

“At the moment, the focus is on development and helping our boys. I think that link-up is helping very well in terms of the transition and you know integrations of the players from development into the first team."

Zwane admits that he eager to continue to learn from new head coach Stuart Baxter and Head of Technical and Youth Development Academy Molefi Ntseki, with who he has previously worked with under.

“So, we don’t want to break that. It works for the team," he added.

“Also having someone like coach Stuart, I think I’ll learn a lot from him. I once worked with him, when I had just stopped playing and also learned that time when I had the opportunity to learn from him first hand.

“I don’t want to lose that opportunity to grow under his wings, and also having someone like coach Ntseki as well, who gave me the opportunity to work with him at the national team.”