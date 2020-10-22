Zwane: The most important one is the Footballer of the Season award

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane is looking for the perfect conclusion to his 2019/20 season by capturing the ‘important’ Footballer of the Season award.

The Bafana Bafana international dominated the nomination for the awards after a spectacular season which saw his Sundowns side claim a historic domestic treble.

With the awards set for Thursday evening, Zwane will be in contention for three awards after nominations for the Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season accolades.

If he claims all three awards the midfielder could walk away with a whopping R500 000.

Speaking in the build up to the awards, Zwane said he would be grateful to his Sundowns teammates, family and sponsors if he scooped the prizes.

"I will feel happy [to be nominated] and obviously more than happy [if I win] because it shows that hard work pays," Zwane told the media.

"If I win these awards I would like to thank my teammates, my family, my sponsors PUMA and the whole Mamelodi Sundowns family. Thank you so much for the support, I really appreciate it."

Zwane has already picked up a post season award after he was named South African Football Journalists' Association (SAFJA) Footballer of the Season last month and will now battle with Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic and his Sundowns teammates Peter Shalulile and Gaston Sirino for the Footballer of the Season award.

"I have been nominated for the Footballer of the Season, Midfielder of the Season and Players' Player of the Season," he added.

"For me all [the awards] are important but the most important one is the Footballer of the Season award."

Zwane has been nominated for the Players' Player of the Season accolade along with his teammate Hlompho Kekana and Chiefs playmaker Lebogang Manyama.

He is also up against Manyama and Cape Town City captain Thabo Nodada for the Midfielder of the Season award.