Zwolle director confirms Mastour is set to join

Promising teenager Hachim Mastour is set to join PEC Zwolle for the upcoming season, according to the club's technical director Gerard Nijkamp.

Mastour, 18, is widely regarded as one of the hottest young talents in European football, having joined the AC Milan youth academy at the age of 14.

However, it appears Milan are keen to give Mastour the opportunity of first-team football elsewhere, with the attacking midfielder set to join Eredivisie outfit Zwolle on loan.

"The final details are yet to be worked out," Nijkamp told Fox Sports. "But if successful, he signs a loan deal for one season.

"It can be a beautiful transfer. He is a great talent and we are very curious about how he does it at a higher level."

Mastour spent last season on loan with La Liga side Malaga, where he made just one substitute appearance in a 1-0 loss to Real Betis.

The forward represented Italy at under-16 level but elected to play for Morocco, the nation of his parents.