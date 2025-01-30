‘He’s a crucial player for us and I was gutted to see him get injured’: how Tomoki Iwata became the disciplined brain behind Birmingham City’s revival

Tomoki Iwata has become Birmingham City’s tactical failsafe and the club are hoping his recent injury isn't serious

Birmingham City rebuilt quickly after being relegated into League One. They’ve invested heavily across the squad and their expensively assembled group is strutting back to the Championship.

The Blues won 1-0 at fourth-placed Huddersfield Town to go eight points clear of Wrexham in third. They have two games in hand and automatic promotion looks less like a probability and more of a guarantee with every passing week.

Still unbeaten at home in the league, Birmingham arguably faced their last major obstacle at the John Smith’s Stadium. Keshi Anderson’s superb strike was the only goal of the game.

Birmingham suffer fresh Iwata blow

Tom Brady is part of Birmingham's ambitious ownership group (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blues manager Chris Davies welcomed midfielder Tomoki Iwata back into the starting line-up at Huddersfield. Iwata, who joined Birmingham from Celtic last summer, missed the games against Exeter City and Wrexham with an injury sustained against Wigan Athletic.

With Davies preparing to call time on his return to the side as the last ten minutes approached, the Japan international found himself on the end of a tackle from Terriers captain Jonathan Hogg that drew only a yellow card from the referee.

Birmingham City are the runaway leaders of League One (Image credit: Dave Howarth)

Iwata had to be carried from the field. The response from Birmingham on the night was measured but it wasn’t a challenge that benefited from repeated viewings.

If the midfielder does suffer another, longer spell on the sidelines, the Blues might be glad of their eight-point buffer and the fact that they’re now pedaling downhill to the finish line.

Birmingham’s recruitment team has constructed a team that’s technically capable but also fast, athletic and aggressive in possession. Iwata, every bit the tactically disciplined holding midfielder, defines their shape and sets their rhythm.

“He's really quick over the ground and he sees the game around him really well, so he can play quickly, one- or two-touch. He can get a pass away without getting tackled,” Birmingham manager Davies told FourFourTwo.

That composure and intent are paramount when Birmingham have possession in their own half but Iwata has had an impact further up the field too.

“He’s a number six, a defensive midfielder really,” added Davies.

“Even though he's got a few goals arriving to the edge of the box, he's a real true defensive midfield player that can control that area of the pitch for you. So he's a crucial player for us. I was gutted to see him get injured at the end there and just hoping it's not too bad.”

It’s easy to understand why Davies is so appreciative. Iwata has been a consistent performer since moving to Birmingham. He receives the ball calmly and moves it on with fluidity but he also serves as a formidable screen, picking off passes by anticipation more than brawn.

One-on-one defending might not be his strong suit but his effectiveness in front of a beefier central defensive pairing is a big reason why the Blues can force the issue going in the other direction.

Tomoki Iwata signed for Birmingham City from Celtic in August 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Birmingham’s plan at Huddersfield was geared towards right-back Ethan Laird getting as high up the pitch as possible.

They play with three at the back in possession – in this case, with Alex Cochrane joining Ben Davies and Christoph Klarer – while Laird is free to raid down the right flank at will. Iwata is the tactical failsafe.

“When Ethan goes, you need to be in balance as a team,” Davies told FourFourTwo.

“So you can't all run forward and you need people for balance and protecting behind and that's what Tomoki does really well.”

It’s no slight on Iwata to point out that Davies has the squad to ride out any injury issues the football gods can throw at them and enough of a cushion for it not to matter.

But the 27-year-old has the qualities and the intelligence to be an asset in the Championship and Birmingham, despite running away with League One, will need to top up on both in other areas of the pitch.