Laceless football boots are at a crucial crossroads, but I’m not writing the obituary just yet

By
published

To lace or not to lace, that is the question being asked at all of the leading football boot brands right now, bar one

four pairs of laceless Adidas football boots with a picture of Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller in the center each holding a pair before getting on a helicopter
The modern day era of the laceless football boot began in 2016, but is it a dying category? (Image credit: Future)

Laceless football boots have become a staple in the football boot market since the release of the Adidas Ace and X 16+ models in 2016. They have always been somewhat divisive, with many rejecting the idea out of hand and opting to continue wearing laced pairs and others converted straight away – drawn in by the clean look and perceived extra ease of a laceless pair.

Since the X and Ace 16, many brands have offered their own laceless models either as part of their regular in-line range or as special editions. As with anything else, however, some innovations are enduring and revolutionary – changing the common approach forever and others are simply trends that go as quickly as they came.

What category laceless technology is to belong to has become increasingly unclear over the last year or so with brands seemingly taking time to consider how heavily to lean into this particular style of football boot. Are brands slowly moving away from laceless or is it here to stay?

Think laceless football boots were invented in 2016? Think again

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lolade Jinadu
Lolade Jinadu
Reviewer

A football boot and shirt enthusiast who collects all kinds of kit and equipment, Lolade Jinadu is a social media influencer with over 40,000 fans on Instagram. Lolade boasts all kinds of boots in his extensive collection, from retro classics to brand-new releases and has an extensive knowledge of some of the biggest and best brands in the beautiful game, thanks to his years of sampling high-end products. Lolade reviews boots for FourFourTwo.