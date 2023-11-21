Adidas Copa Pure 2.1 review: Taking football boots back to the future

A brilliant combination of modern and traditional, the Copa Pure 2.1 is perfect for those wanting the nostalgia of yesteryear alongside new technologies.

The Adidas Copa range is truly iconic and, in the Copa Mundial, boasts the best-selling football boot of all time.

Since 2016, adidas have released a modernised version of its most historic boot alongside the Mundial and the Copa Pure 2 is the latest iteration of this series. Worn by the likes of Bernardo Silva, Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur, the Copa Pure 2.1 is an improvement on its predecessor, the first version of the Pure.

But how well does it stack up compared to previous generations and the other boots on the market? We tried a pair of Copa Pure 2.1 in SG to find out.

How we tested the Adidas Copa Pure 2.1

(Image credit: Future)

We wore a pair of Copa Pure 2.1 on grass.

The soft-ground version that we tried is only suitable for wet, muddy natural grass pitches but Adidas do of course also offer a firm ground option.

Comfort and fit

(Image credit: Future)

The Copa Pure 2 is a slight update of the Copa Pure released earlier this year and some subtle differences allow for what amounts to a good enough upgrade to justify a change so soon.

Comfort is imperative for a Copa and the Copa Pure 2.1 delivers spectacularly in this regard. The calf leather in the forefoot and towards the midfoot of the upper is soft out of the box and the synthetic material that makes up the rest of the boot is brilliantly leather-like.

The padded heel area gives extra cushioning and contributes to what is a boot with a very traditional feel.

We went true to size for this and would recommend doing so for the best fit.

Design

(Image credit: Future)

Adidas are now the only of the three main brands to offer a natural leather boot with Puma and Nike opting for synthetic alternatives.

The Fusionskin technology used on the last few versions of the Copa and updated for the Pure involves a combination of natural leather and a soft synthetic material. Adidas have switched from kangaroo to calf leather for the last couple of versions of the modern Copa and this has seemingly allowed for a greater proportion of the boot to be leather.

A major criticism of the Copa Sense (the last Kangaroo leather modern Copa) that the Copa Pure replaced was that very little of the upper was actually made from leather – this is certainly not the case with the Copa Pure 2. This means the boot is now unique amongst the bigger brands.

The soleplate is one that was first seen on the discontinued Nemeziz and is a no-frills outsole that does its job well.

We tried an ‘SG-Pro’ version that features a combination of six metal studs and five plastic ones – this mixed configuration is now most common on soft ground football boots.

In a market filled with boots with ‘one-piece’ uppers, the Copa Pure 2.1 features a separated tongue and added to the more ‘old school’ shape of the boot means it is a great option for those with wide feet.

On the pitch

(Image credit: Future)

The quilted upper on the Copa Pure 2.1 provides about as padded of a boot as can currently be found on the market.

Protection is an area that modern boots have somewhat abandoned, but this boot offers this at a level that makes it something of a throwback. This does mean that they feel slightly bulkier than most modern offerings but for those who value a traditional experience these are absolutely perfect.

This padding also translates to a soft touch on the ball when controlling and passing. Where the modern Copa differs from its heritage counterpart is the extra emphasis on agility in addition to touch – Bernardo Silva and Paulo Dybala are two of the players that Adidas have chosen as the face of the line and encapsulate this.

The torsion soleplate borrowed from the Nemeziz is where this is best seen with the combination of the rounded head and bladed tip of the plastic studs making twisting effortless but also adding some aggression.

Summary

It is fair to say that with the Copa Pure 2.1, Adidas have gone back to the future. This is a modern pair that stays very true to its traditions and offers an experience that has become noticeably rare in the world of football boots.