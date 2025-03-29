The Rising Commercial Value of Female Footballers, and the Continuing Disparities

The last two years have seen the profile of women’s football and the commercial value of female footballers increase rapidly.



The Women’s European Championships in 2022 acted as a catalyst, with the Women’s Super League (WSL) benefiting almost instantly after the tournament.



A record-breaking 87,192 fans attended the final at Wembley, the highest attendance for any European Championship game – men’s or women’s.

Mind the gap

With this surge in visibility, the commercial opportunities for female footballers have grown, yet they remain vastly different from those seen in men’s football.

It is no surprise that male footballers are paid significantly more than their female counterparts.

The average wage of a Premier League player is approximately £60,000 per week, while a WSL player earns an average of £900 per week.



While £47,000 per year may seem like a reasonable salary, this figure does not reflect the reality for most female footballers, particularly those outside the top leagues.



FIFA’s annual report found that the average annual salary for a professional female footballer globally is just £8,400 – far from a livable wage.



This financial gap makes commercial opportunities, sponsorships, and social media engagement vital income streams for female players.

Lucy Bronze, ranked at no.55 in FourFourTwo's list of the top 100 women's footballers of all time, has had long-term partnerships with brands like Cupra, Nike, Soccer Supplement, Spotify, and EE.



Her social media presence, coupled with outstanding performances on the pitch, has allowed her to secure sponsorship deals that supplement her income.



For many female footballers, these deals are essential, rather than a bonus, as they navigate a career where salaries alone are often insufficient.

As agents working with emerging female footballers, we at Defy have observed that young female players are increasingly proactive about creating a public image and engaging with their community.

This early emphasis on personal branding is a stark contrast to young male footballers, particularly those in elite academies, who often delay focusing on their off-the-pitch profile.



Many young male players secure boot deals and comfortable salaries early in their careers, reducing the immediate need to market themselves beyond their footballing ability.

For female players, social media and brand partnerships are not simply an add-on; they are an integral part of their career strategy.



This shift has led to more female footballers seeking agency representation at a younger age, recognising that commercial success requires more than just performance on the pitch.

Despite the increasing profile of the women’s game, significant challenges remain in securing sponsorship deals.



A historic lack of investment means brands have been slower to recognise the commercial potential of female footballers.

Companies still prioritise male athletes due to their larger audiences and higher TV viewership, resulting in an unequal distribution of sponsorship opportunities.

Even when deals are offered to female players, they often come with lower financial backing or an emphasis on appearance over athletic ability.

Additionally, female footballers face hurdles in gaining representation. The average age at which a female player signs with an agent is often later than their male counterparts.

Many male academy players sign representation contracts as early as 16, while female players frequently enter professional football without an agent.

However, as the financial and commercial landscape of women’s football evolves, more young female players are recognising the value of early representation, allowing them to develop their brand from the outset of their careers.

Major corporations like Nike, Adidas, Visa, and Barclays have launched sponsorship campaigns specifically targeting female players and leagues.

The success of tournaments like the Women’s World Cup, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and the NWSL has proven that there is a large and engaged audience for the women’s game.

In turn, this means that the commercial value of the teams and players within these leagues and tournaments are rising, and therefore they are becoming increasingly attractive to large corporations.

The role of an agent in women’s football extends far beyond securing playing contracts. Today, agents play a crucial role in building the commercial profile of female players, securing endorsement deals, negotiating sponsorship contracts, and positioning athletes as media personalities.

This strategic guidance is essential in a market that is still developing and where opportunities are not as readily available as they are in the men’s game.

With agents providing a structured approach to commercial growth, female players are seeing exponential increases in their marketability.

The rise in agents operating in the women’s game has led to better financial planning, improved contract negotiations, and greater visibility for players who might otherwise struggle to gain recognition.

The rise of women’s football has brought new opportunities, but also new challenges. While visibility and audience engagement have skyrocketed, the commercial infrastructure still lags behind that of the men’s game.



Female footballers are increasingly leveraging sponsorships, networking events, and personal branding to close the financial gap, but systemic barriers remain.

The good news is that the pendulum is swinging. With more brands investing in women’s football, an increasing number of players securing agency representation, and young female athletes taking control of their public image from an early age, the commercial landscape is evolving rapidly.

However, continued investment and strategic planning are necessary to ensure that female footballers receive the financial recognition they deserve.

For players, agents, and brands alike, the message is clear: the commercial value of female footballers is on the rise, and those who capitalise on this momentum will shape the future of the sport.

Now is the time to invest, collaborate, and champion the women’s game- not just for the benefit of current players, but for the generations to come.