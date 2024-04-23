Nottingham Forest embarrassed themselves by calling an official's integrity into question... no matter how aggrieved they feel

Ashley Young was at the heart of all three of Nottingham Forest's penalty claims

During Boris Johnson’s chaotic premiership there was a tactic he would use to divert attention from one thing to another - this became known as the 'dead cat' strategy.

One of many examples of this came in April 2022 when he, his wife Carrie Johnson and the then Chancellor Rishi Sunak were served with a fixed penalty notice for a rule-breaking event in the Cabinet Office to celebrate the PM’s birthday in June 2020 which made front page news and was the topic for debate on news shows and radio phone-ins alike.

Within 48 hours Johnson had shifted the focus of the front pages to the government’s Rwanda Plan, which pledged to send people arriving in the UK on small boats to seek asylum more than 4000 miles away to East Africa and away from the fixed penalty notices.

It’s a tactic that has been used in all walks of life - including football - and will no doubt continue to be.

And 3.57pm on Sunday, April 21 it seemed like a ‘dead cat’ was being thrown on the table by Nottingham Forest when they blamed the officials and VAR officials following their 2-0 defeat by Everton. Leaving them just one point above Luton and the relegation zone.

Did they throw this ‘dead cat’ out there to distract from the fact that Forest have only won once since mid-February or was it to distract from the fact that the club announced that season ticket prices at The City Ground were to rise next season by over 20 per cent regardless of if they survive in the Premier League or are relegated to the Championship - a move that has not gone down well amongst the fanbase.

Regardless of what the reason for it was releasing the statement or if it really was because they were angry at the decisions, the statement was completely unacceptable.

The three penalty incidents that Forest highlighted - all involving Everton’s Ashley Young - could all have been given, alternatively one or two could have been given or as it turned out none were given. The fact is that even with VAR in place all these decisions are subjective. It is easy to come down on Forest’s side and say that one, two or all three of the penalties should have been given but the fact is they were not.

And this is not an argument about VAR, Forest have made this about something far bigger and actually far more serious.

In their remarkable 45-word statement they say that they ‘warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him.’ The VAR official for the game was Stuart Attwell and saying that he is allegedly a Luton fan implies there is some form of corruption going on at the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), and that is completely unacceptable.

Regardless of whether Attwell or on-field referee Anthony Taylor made bad decisions or not, accusing them of purposefully cheating is completely out of order.

Refereeing this season in the Premier League has not been at its best and PGMOL chief Howard Webb will no doubt be looking at how to improve standards, but they should not have their integrity questioned by clubs, managers, players or social media managers.

Forest ended their statement with the words: ‘NFFC will now consider its options.’ What options? This is football, what do you think is going to happen? The game will be replayed with different officials? That you will sue the PGMOL for compensation? It is ludicrous to suggest that you will ‘consider its options’ there is nothing to consider.

In fact, if anyone has any options to consider then it is Attwell for Nottingham Forest calling his character into question.

As for Forest, it is widely expected The FA will throw the book at them for these comments and they will receive a hefty fine - rather than a points deduction - for their comments.

Whether it is a dead cat anger at dodgy decisions or maybe a bit of both, Nottingham Forest have embarrassed themselves.

