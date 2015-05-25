adidas Ace15: The Lowdown

1 You should wear this boot if…

… you pull the strings. Adidas say the Ace15 is for players who are, “born to control. The ones that set the pace.” So, if you’re the man who sits in the middle of the park too good (lazy) to run or tackle, demanding possession so you can ping Hollywood passes and defence-splitting through balls, this new footwear is for you. But, this boot isn’t just for master technicians – it’s for the players who implement the coach’s plan. Like what hear? There’s more…



2 Sticky touch

The old adidas silos have been discontinued. No more F50, no more Predator, no more 11pro and no more Nitrocharge. Boo hoo. It’s not all bad news - there’s a new boot on the market and it can rescue your wayward first touch: The Ace15. This boot has revolutionary control web technology that gives you ultimate ball control. A 3-layer compound combines grippy EVA and NSG (Non-stop grip) skin for perfect control in all conditions.



3 More studs, more control

Moulded studs, metal studs, blades, more studs, less studs – the quest for the ultimate stud configuration continues. The boot bods at addias have built more studs into the soleplate of the Ace15 so you keep hold of the ball when you drag your foot over the ball. Beats leaving it behind.



4 What the pros say

In the words of Bayern Munich gaffer Pep Guardiola: “There are players who think more about what the team needs and what is the best solution for the team. This kind of player is an intelligent player who has a vision about what the team needs. He controls.” The likes of Mesut Özil, James Rodríguez, Oscar, Manuel Neuer and Ivan Rakitic see themselves as this type of player, do you?



Some of the world’s best players will wear ACE15 and X15 for the first time at the UEFA Champions League Final in Berlin on Saturday, June 6, with the boots available to purchase from Wednesday, July 1, at adidas own-retail outlets and specialist retailers worldwide.



For further information please visit www.adidas.com/bethedifference or go to facebook.com/adidasfootball or follow @adidasfootball#BETHEDIFFERENCE on twitter to join the conversation