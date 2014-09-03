Gear up for your best season yet

BOOTS

Nike Magista from £230

Fashioned with technology from Nike’s run range to give you Iniesta-like touch rather than Farah-type speed. Flyknit technology acts like a second skin, making it more comfortable than Samuel Eto’o’s bank account.



Adidas Predator Instinct £190

To celebrate the Predator’s 20th anniversary, Adidas has released the Instinct, a shoe “that celebrates the animalistic instincts of the players that wear it”. Let’s hear you roar.



Puma evoPower 1 FG £140

Puma conclude that God knows best, so have forged a shoe that mimics the barefoot kicking motion. A flexible upper ensures your foot can deliver that 30-yard screamer at max velocity.



Umbro UX-1 Concept FG £150

Prince isn’t the only man who can make purple look good. You can too. The Umbro UX-1’s one-piece upper smooths-out control when receiving and ensures consistent projection when passing.



Warrior Gambler 2 £120

This boot might not appeal to United fans – it’s worn by Marouane Fellaini – but its seamless design and new ‘Stacks’ forefoot control panels should improve the skills of the most hungover pub player.



Under Armour Clutchfit Force Hybrid SG £135

Wrought with material that works with the contours of your foot. Its textured 3D printed layer is designed to grip the ball better for improved touch.

Nike Ordem £105

Like the dimples on a golf ball, Nike’s new Aerow Trac grooves are engineered to grip and channel the air for a smoother, more consistent flight.



Adidas Finale Lisbon Official Match Ball £47

This ball features a seamless surface for more accurate passing. Its design ensures less water uptake, too, so it should survive a British winter.



Umbro Neo 150 Elite £60

Classic looking orb with a ‘tri-pli lining system’ that works with a synthetic called Teijin for softer, more controlled touch.



Mitre Delta V12 £90

Its 12-panel composition will send the V12 spinning smoothly, while the textured surface claims to hold a more consistent flight path at more than 70mph.

SHINPADS

Adidas F50 Pro Lite Shin Guards £17 A compression sleeve supports blood flow back to the body. Slip-in front plates will provide a stout defence against the most hack-happy park league chopper.



Adidas Predator Pro Lite Shin Guards £17

This armour has a robust defence shield that slips into a compression sleeve with a soft synthetic lining for comfort – which is nice when you’re being booted.



Umbro Neo Pro TPU Guard £25

Made with anatomical rubber, these shin protectors are light and absorb high-impact forces. The ‘comfort backer’ means better airflow and should reduce lower-limb pongs.



Mitre Aircell Pro £15

Core to this affordable set of shinguards is the breathable ‘Aircell’ technology that should keep you cooler than Mario Gotze’s magnificent quiff. Dual-density foam will absorb the meatiest of tackles.

GLOVES

Adidas Predator Zones Fingersave Allround Gloves £90Like a car’s airbag, ‘spines’ within the fingers stiffen on impact, sending the oncoming rocket safe from harm and protecting your digits.



Sells Total Contact Elite Competition £90

With Sells’ trademark ‘Adhesion Ultra Absolute Latex’ grip, your team’s chances should be in safe hands for the new season.



Umbro Neo Pro Elite Shotgun £70

Rain-sodden British winters won’t cause problems for the Shotgun, which features ‘Hyper Extreme-Latex Foam’ for leech-like grip in all weathers.



Mitre BRZ Pro £45

A mesh body prevents clamminess while an inner-palm latex grip ensures greater feel. There’s even a ‘Punch Zone’ on the back of the hand to defend corners with gusto.

ESSENTIAL GYM KIT

Adidas Full-Body Weighted Vest £129.99

Looking to improve explosive power? Sprint intervals dressed with 10.7kg of extra weight will certainly do the trick. Weights can be removed to vary load.



Adidas Medicine Ball £24.99

Core strength will improve your agility and ability to deviate from simple, straight-line efforts. Made from durable rubber, so shouldn’t break your metatarsal if dropped.



Adidas Adjustable Ankle Weights £19.99

Removable weight packs enable you to adjust the intensity of your workout, catering for limbs that resemble a withered branch or a mighty treetrunk.



Adidas Power Tube £19.99

A souped-up version of resistance bands, featuring handy grippers and an outer sleeve that protects the rubber tubes. Will bulletproof your body ahead of the new 2014-15 season.