Shin pads for players who hate shin pads

HOW THE TECH WORKS: STAGE ONE

Clunky, uncomfortable shin pads are no more, thanks to G-Form’s cutting edge Reaction Protection Technology (RPT). Their pads are the first soft, fully flexible guards to pass European safety standards. The molecules in the pad repel each other for a malleable fit. And as each weighs just 50g, you’ll forget you’re wearing them.

HOW THE TECH WORKS: STAGE TWO

They’re not lightweight in the tackle, either. When you go in for a crunching 50-50 challenge, the guard’s molecules absorb the impact and redistribute the energy by huddling together like you and your team-mates in a free-kick wall. The opposition hatchet man will have to look for another victim.

HOW THE TECH WORKS: STAGE THREE

Football is a fast game and just as you need to think quickly on the pitch, so does your gear. After winning your tackle and sprinting further up the pitch, the molecules in the shin pads repel each other again and return to their original flexible fit, ready for the next battle. Job done!

3 REASONS WHY YOU NEED THIS PAD

Sick of bulky, smelly shin pads that move around as you play? We know we are. Fortunately these guards suffer none of those problems...

WASH AND GO

G-Form shin pads are machine washable, so you can simply chuck them in with

your muddy kit after every game. The embarrassment of smell coming from your sweat-ridden pads will be a thing of the past.

SLIMLINE FIT

At only .27in thick, the low profile fit lets your feet do the talking, rather than your guards. That means there’ll be no more shinning the ball into the goalkeeper’s arms when you’re planning to spank a 30-yard volley into the top corner.

NO MORE TAPE

Traditional shin pads require straps or tape to stop them from moving around and slipping down your shins. G-Form’s pads, however, slip on like a sock to provide a natural fit and reduce distractions so you can focus on your game.

FourFourTwo have teamed up with G-Form to offer two readers the chance of winning a pair of G-Form Pro-S Elite shin pads. Click here to answer our competition question.