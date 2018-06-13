Tried and tested: ArmourFlex elite shinguards

What is it?

FFT is sick and tired of wearing bulky shinpads that slip out of place during games, so we decided to try out a pair of ArmourFlex one size fits all shin guards. They don’t look like normal shin pads and they’re not meant to either. The design is geared towards providing unrivalled protection without slowing you down.

How do they work?

Unlike conventional shinpads, which fasten around your shin using a velcro strap, ArmourFlex guards are applied a little differently, using a patented ultra secure fit system. Firstly, pull on an ArmourFlex shin sleeve on both legs and then fasten the guards onto each sleeve before pulling on your football socks. Simple.

Do they do the job?

During a 60-minute game of five-a-side, the ArmourFlex guards stood up to be counted. The lightweight design enabled us to cover ground at speed without feeling weighed down. Despite being small in size, the surface area of the shinpads provided plenty of protection during tackles and collisions. Job done.

How much do they cost?

A pair of ArmourFlex Elite shinguards will set you back £26, in line with several other leading brands. Shin sleeves are included in the price so you don’t need to worry about making an additional purchase. The durable material also means they’re likely to stand the test of time.

To buy a pair of ArmourFlex shinguards visit www.armourflexsport.com