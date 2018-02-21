Tried and tested: TruSox

What are they?

If you were given a pair of budget supermarket socks by your dear Nan on Christmas Day (again) hard luck. Trusox have been created specifically for football to prevent your feet from slipping inside your boots while you glide around the pitch. At FFT we need all the help we can get, so we put some on ready for our next game.

How do they work?

A series of rubber pads run down the back and along the bottom of the socks, gripping onto the inside of the boot and locking your foot in place. They can be worn over the top of your football socks or on their own if you’re taking part in a non-contact session. FFT gave the socks a go for some (apparently much-needed) target practice.

Who uses them?

Chelsea’s speedster Victor Moses was the first high-profile Premier League footballer to start wearing Trusox after being sent a sample by the company. Since then, scores of top players, including Gareth Bale, Luis Suarez and Arjen Robben have been spotted with them on – even risking their endorsement deals by wearing a rival brand.

Why are they using them?

A build-up of sweat or rainwater can cause footballers’ feet to slip inside their boots and leave them unsteady on their feet – which isn’t what they want when they’re bearing down on goal in the 90th minute. Many players even cut off the bottom of their football socks and substitute them for TruSox. Someone fetch us a pair of scissors, please.

How much do they cost?

You won’t have to break open the piggy bank to get your hands (or feet) on some leading footballer apparel. At £25 a pair, they’re a little more expensive than your standard ankle socks, but if they help you to stay on your feet in all weather conditions; surely it’s worth splashing out? We’re sold.