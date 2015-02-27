Wrap up for wintertime
By Ben Welch
From wind-resistant jackets to portable hand-warmers, make sure you’re equipped to deal with whatever Mother Nature throws at you with FFT’s essential kit guide
1 Nike Hypervenom boots
nike.com, £160
The ground’s gloopy but you’ll keep your touch with these.
2 Adidas TX HYB Sosh jacket
adidas.co.uk, £55
Defy the elements with this breathable, stylish jacket.
3 Leather Food boot protector
prodirectsoccer.com, £7
Guaranteed to prolong boot life and not damage stitching.
4 Puma evoPOWER 1 Slip shinpads
prodirectsoccer.com, £35
These incorporate tech used in F1 – your tibias will thank you.
5 Heat-in-a-click hand-warmers
amazon.co.uk, from £2.72
Stave off hypothermia with these 54ºC button-push pads.
6 Nike Hypershield gloves
nike.com, £22
The waterproof tech keeps you dry after falling into a puddle.
7 TruSox
prodirectsoccer.com, £25
With non-slip pads, these socks will keep you aligned.
8 Puma evoPOWER 1 Statement ball
prodirectsoccer.com, £85
The soft-feel sphere is a stunner in white, peach or blue.
9 Met Office weather app
Apple App Store, free
With 7,000 UK locations, it’s a big help when planning training.
10 Under Armour tracksuit
underarmour.co.uk, £40
This all-weather ‘Storm’ is seriously light and comfy.
11 Clima team bag
Adidas.co.uk, £40
A tidy kitbag’s a tidy mind – so get compartmentalised!
12 Adidas Trail 21 GTX shoe
Adidas.co.uk, £90
Training runs can be a trudge, but these are made for off-road.
13 Nike Pro Combat Hyperwarm Flex
nike.com, from £125
This base layer is super-snug yet feels as if you’re not wearing one.
14 Adidas Climaheat beanie
Adidas.co.uk, from £13.30
A simple, stylish bonce-warmer that uses ‘climaheat’ insulation.
FOR GOALKEEPERS
15 Glove Care System
prodirectsoccer.com, £15
A fine package including Glove Glu spray – handy in the rain.
16 Pro-Direct Glove Towel Shield
prodirectsoccer.com, £15
This clips to the back of a net, ensuring bone-dry mitts, always.
17 Reusch Receptor Pro X1 Stormbloxx
prodirectsoccer.com, £75
The premium waterproof material is cosy with great grip.
18 Sondico Core tights
sportsdirect.com, from £9
These classic black tights aren’t too flashy and move very well.
