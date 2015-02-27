Wrap up for wintertime

1 Nike Hypervenom boots

nike.com, £160

The ground’s gloopy but you’ll keep your touch with these.



2 Adidas TX HYB Sosh jacket

adidas.co.uk, £55

Defy the elements with this breathable, stylish jacket.



3 Leather Food boot protector

prodirectsoccer.com, £7

Guaranteed to prolong boot life and not damage stitching.



4 Puma evoPOWER 1 Slip shinpads

prodirectsoccer.com, £35

These incorporate tech used in F1 – your tibias will thank you.



5 Heat-in-a-click hand-warmers

amazon.co.uk, from £2.72

Stave off hypothermia with these 54ºC button-push pads.



6 Nike Hypershield gloves

nike.com, £22

The waterproof tech keeps you dry after falling into a puddle.



7 TruSox

prodirectsoccer.com, £25

With non-slip pads, these socks will keep you aligned.



8 Puma evoPOWER 1 Statement ball

prodirectsoccer.com, £85

The soft-feel sphere is a stunner in white, peach or blue.



9 Met Office weather app

Apple App Store, free

With 7,000 UK locations, it’s a big help when planning training.



10 Under Armour tracksuit

underarmour.co.uk, £40

This all-weather ‘Storm’ is seriously light and comfy.



11 Clima team bag

Adidas.co.uk, £40

A tidy kitbag’s a tidy mind – so get compartmentalised!



12 Adidas Trail 21 GTX shoe

Adidas.co.uk, £90

Training runs can be a trudge, but these are made for off-road.



13 Nike Pro Combat Hyperwarm Flex

nike.com, from £125

This base layer is super-snug yet feels as if you’re not wearing one.



14 Adidas Climaheat beanie

Adidas.co.uk, from £13.30

A simple, stylish bonce-warmer that uses ‘climaheat’ insulation.



FOR GOALKEEPERS

15 Glove Care System

prodirectsoccer.com, £15

A fine package including Glove Glu spray – handy in the rain.



16 Pro-Direct Glove Towel Shield

prodirectsoccer.com, £15

This clips to the back of a net, ensuring bone-dry mitts, always.



17 Reusch Receptor Pro X1 Stormbloxx

prodirectsoccer.com, £75

The premium waterproof material is cosy with great grip.



18 Sondico Core tights

sportsdirect.com, from £9

These classic black tights aren’t too flashy and move very well.