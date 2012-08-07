Quarter-back the play like Pique: Drill four

Such is the talent in Spain’s midfield that even some of the world’s most gifted players would like look an imposter next to the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta.



But Gerard Pique is an exception to the rule. And he’s a defender.



Barcelona’s stylish defender looks every bit an agent of tiki-taka when he glides out of defence with the ball at his feet and joins the La Roja attack.



However, his technical ability should not detract away from his defensive strengths. Physically imposing, intelligent and deceptively quick, Pique is an accomplished sentry.



If England wants to produce more Pique prototypes – a hybrid of defensive grit and technical skill - there needs to be a shift in mentality. FFT and Coerver Coaching teamed up to lead this charge.



Using Pique’s game as a model, Coerver Coaching’s co-founder, Alf Galustian devised five drills to turn you into a ball-playing centre back.



All you have to do is download them for FREE and hit the training ground.



Coerver Coaching is the world’s number one soccer skills teaching method. For more information visit www.coerver.co.uk. Follow co-founder of @CoerverUK, @coerveralf