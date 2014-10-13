How to make a healthy roast dinner
By Ben Welch
For the ultimate Sunday indulgence that won’t affect your game, follow FFT’s simple formula: meat, carbs, two sides and any three veg
Vegetables (Pick 3)
Carrots
Nutritional value: Rich in vitamins A and C, they boost the immune system.
How to make: Scrub, clean, top and tail. Chop into batons, boil 5-7 mins.
Calories: 41 per 100g
Peas
Nutritional value: Full of fibre, they keep beer bellies at bay by slowing down digestion, keeping you fuller for longer.
How to make: Boil for 2-3 mins in water.
Calories: 81 per 100g
Broccoli
Nutritional value: Full of glutamic acid, which lowers blood pressure.
How to make: Trim stem ends and leaves. Cut into small florets. Rinse and boil/steam for 3-6 mins.
Calories: 34 per 100g
Cauliflower
Nutritional value: Contains IC3, an anti-inflammatory that aids recovery.
How to make: Cut off leaves and divide into individual florets. Wash, then boil for 5-10 mins.
Calories: 25 per 100g
Swede
Nutritional value: The vitamin C helps to get you through gruelling games.
How to make: Chop off the root, peel, then slice into chunks. Boil for 15 mins.
Calories: 38 per 100g
Parsnips
Nutritional value: Rich in vitamins A, B and K, which aid muscle growth and energy production.
How to make: Scrub clean and chop into chunks. Boil for 15-20 minutes.
Calories: 75 per 100g
Runner beans
Nutritional value: The magnesium helps cells in your body generate energy.
How to make: Make an incision from top to bottom before boiling. They must still be firm when bitten.
Calories: 31 per 100g
Sprouts
Nutritional value: With 3.9g of fibre per 100g, sprouts promote a healthy digestive system so you don’t feel bloated.
How to make: Boil with some salt for 5-10 mins.
Calories: 43 per 100g
Meat (Pick 1)
Chicken
Nutritional value: In case you hadn’t heard, this bird is full of protein – essential for helping your weary legs recover after 90 minutes.
How to make: Pre-heat oven to 200°C/gas 6 and cook for 1 hour 20 mins.
Calories: 553 per serving (1.6kg chicken)
Beef
Nutritional value: Saturated fat found in beef is essential to maximising male testosterone levels, which aids muscle development and strength.
How to make: Pre-heat oven to 200°C/gas 6 and cook for 1 hour.
Calories: 860 per serving (1.5kg of beef)
Leg of lamb
Nutritional value: Rich in healthy fats and iron, lamb supports optimal muscle function and delivery of nutrients to the blood.
How to make: Pre-heat oven to 200ºC/gas 6 and cook for 1 hour 15 mins.
Calories: 670 per serving (2kg leg of lamb)
Carbs (Pick 1)
Sweet potato mash
Nutritional value: Full of the antioxidant beta-carotene, which will help iron out any post-match stiffness.
How to make: Peel potatoes and boil until tender, then mash with 55g butter. Add additional spices and herbs to taste.
Calories: 135 per 900g serving
New potatoes
Nutritional value: A lean source of micro-nutrients, phosphorus and magnesium – the perfect remedy for tired muscles.
How to make: Rinse and boil potatoes in a pan of lightly salted water for 10 minutes.
Calories: 135 per 180g
Roast potatoes
Nutritional value: White spuds are jacked with vitamin B – this aids the extraction of energy from the rest of the chow on your plate.
How to make: Peel the potatoes and cut into large chunks. Put in a roasting tin and cook on 220C/gas 7 for 1 hour in goose fat.
Calories: 149 calories per 100g
Sides (Pick 2)
Stuffing
Keep it healthy: Sorry, meat lovers, you need to opt for sage and onion stuffing – avoid the sausage meat variety.
Nutritional value: Onions boost your immune system to rally your defence against illness.
Calories: 45 per 40g
Gravy
Keep it healthy: Put the juices and the fat from the meat you’ve been roasting into a jug. Leave to stand for a few minutes so the fat rises to the surface. Discard the fat.
Nutritional value: It helps replace the sodium lost during 90 minutes of sweating.
Calories: 79 per 100g
Yorkshire pudding
Keep it healthy: Stick to three simple ingredients – flour, eggs and milk – otherwise the calorie count will creep up.
Nutritional value: Eggs should help you pick out the pass no one else saw. They contain anti-oxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin that have been linked to improving your vision.
Calories: 54 per pudding
Nutritional information provided by performance nutritionist Ben Coomber. For more visit www.bodytypenutrition.co.uk or www.bencoomber.com
