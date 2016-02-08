How to make the ultimate smoothie





Nobody who is interested in getting a one-shot fix full of vitamins, minerals and all the other good stuff your body craves should neglect the wonder of the smoothie.

The beauty of the blender-based booster is the fact you can control the variables: whether you’re going for high carbs, lots of protein or extra recovery fats, there’s an option available.

Here, nutritionist Ben Comber explains the benefits of these portable, anytime snacks – and whizzes up his favourite option, including handfuls of frozen berries…

Nutritional information provided by performance nutritionist Ben Coomber. For more visit www.bodytypenutrition.co.uk or www.bencoomber.com Follow Ben on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook



Recommended for you:



Summer smoothies

Fruit for football

Half-time orange? Try some post-match cherries instead…

The recipe for match fitness