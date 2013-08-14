Mikel Arteta's Spanish diet

BREAKFAST

Prepare to get messy – you’re grating tomatoes!

MIKEL SAYS

“I love fruit juice in the morning – pineapple, orange, apple, pear and banana all squeezed together. Pan con tomate is one of my favourite dishes to have for breakfast. Drizzle olive oil over toasted bread, grated tomato and ham. Enjoy this with a coffee and you’ve got yourself a very Spanish breakfast.”

MATT LOVELL, ELITE SPORTS NUTRITIONIST SAYS

“Loading up with juices rich in antioxidants is a great way start to the day. The ham adds protein at breakfast – something most people neglect.”

LUNCH

It’s time to unleash the Spanish showstopper

MIKEL SAYS

“Again, I’d start with some ham, warm bread, olive oil and tomato, and then I would have gambas de la plancha [grilled prawns]. If you like rice and you want to sample a truly authentic Spanish dish, you must have seafood paella. It’s fantastic. In the summer I love to sit next to the sea and have this for lunch.”

MATT SAYS

“You can’t go wrong with protein-packed seafood. Enjoying your favourite fare in a nice environment maximises healthy hormone output and relaxed digestion.”

EVENING MEAL

What's this, more tomato, oil and ham?!

MIKEL SAYS

“If the sun is out I like salmorejo for my starter. It’s soup, but a bit thicker, made with tomato, bread, garlic, vinegar and oil. It’s served cold and can be garnished with diced ham and hard-boiled eggs. For the main I’d have cigala [crayfish] or rodaballo [turbot]. If you serve this fish open and grill some roast potatoes, it’s amazing.”

MATT SAYS

“The soup includes garlic – a herb that boosts immunity. A little bit of what you fancy does you good, but go easy on the roast potatoes during the off-season.”

DESSERT

Keep your mitts off my mum’s rice pudding!

MIKEL SAYS

“She puts a little bit of cinnamon in it – never lemon. It’s the best, but you can’t go round there and have any – it’s just for me. The English have jam with it, but that destroys it!”

MATT SAY

“Full of energy-boosting carbohydrates and the cinnamon helps control your blood sugar. Just don’t pig out on it.”



Arteta wears the PUMA King, available now at www.ProDirectSoccer.com. To find out if you’re a Control Freak like Mikel, visit facebook.com/PUMAfootball