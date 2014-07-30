Post-match beer can aid recovery
By Ben Welch
Scientists have found that a post-match beer can aid recovery – as long as it’s low on alcohol. We asked Tim Hampson, author of The Beer Book, what to order
Bitburger Drive 0.05% abv
“The beer of choice for the German national team, it’s a fully matured Bavarian lager and best served well-chilled. It delivers some nice, malt, biscuit notes on the palate and little bitterness.”
Holsten Pils 0.02% abv
“Easy-drinking, and with pleasing texture, there are layers of dry biscuit and sweet malt flavours. Good carbonation gives it a bubbly personality.”
Erdinger 0.5% abv
“The use of wheat gives this classy beer oodles of crisp refreshment. The nose is pleasantly earthy. That’s because Erdinger use classic German Hallertau hops.”
Kaliber 0.05% abv
“This Irish brew was one of the first alcohol-free beers in the world. It’s best served well-chilled, which softens its sugary, malty tones.”
Jever Fun 0.5% abv
“First you brew a classic Jever Pilsner, then you extract the alcohol. Golden to the eye, it has a pleasant, lemony nose, a nice malt body and a welcome, floral, lager-hop finish.”
Super Bock 0.5% abv
“Almost black to the eye, it’s made with lots of dark malts, which impart chocolate and caramel flavours. However, the sweetness is balanced by a pleasing bitterness.”
Clausthaler 0.5% abv
“This won the 2013 World Beer Cup in the alcohol-free category and is rightly regarded as one of Europe’s best. It’s a well-rounded, refreshing, German lager-style beer with a pleasant aroma.”
But why is it good for you?
“After a tough football match, electrolytes and muscle glycogen stores are depleted and you’ll be dehydrated,” says Louise Davey, a specialist exercise performance dietitian.
“Choosing a non-alcoholic beer that contains around 6-8g of carbohydrates per 100ml unleashes the same refuelling benefits as an isotonic drink.
“It also strengthens your immune system, a recent study attributing its antioxidant properties to lower incidence of colds in marathon runners drinking 2-3 daily pints of non-alcoholic beer.
Although non-alcholic beer in that quantity would boost hydration, it’ll also leave you feeling bloated. Water, squash or isotonic drinks are much better choices.”
