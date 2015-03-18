Pre-season: Eat like a pro
By Ben Welch
Follow these dietary tips to get the most from your pre-season
Just because you’re a Sunday League clogger doesn’t mean you have to eat like one.
Approach your diet like a pro and you’ll maximise your gains during pre-season, says Southampton’s performance nutritionist, Mike Naylor.
In this video Naylor tells you how to balance your diet as you up your workload.
Mike Naylor was speaking at the Science + Football Conference. This year's conference is on Sunday, April 12 at St George's Park. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com.
