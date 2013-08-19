How to adapt your diet for the off-season
By Ben Welch
Follow these diet tips from Arsenal nutritionist James Collins to keep the weight off during the off-season
After following a strict diet during the season you’re entitled to the odd treat over the summer.
But if you let the odd treat turn into a regular fixture, you’ll be returning to pre-season with a t-shirt stretching paunch.
This will invite some friendly banter in the changing room and when we say friendly, we mean merciless.
To make sure you’re showing off a six pack and not a bargain bucket, you need to maintain a healthy diet and cut down your carbohydrate intake, says Arsenal nutritionist, James Collins.
For more strategies on how to stay trim during the off-season, watch this video and listen to Collins’ advice.
James Collins was talking at the Science + Football Conference. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com.
