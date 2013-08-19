Power your pre-season
By Ben Welch
Arsenal nutritionist James Collins tells you how to tweak your diet to cope with the demands of pre-season training
Pre-season training is a shock to the system. After spending your summer laying around drinking beer and eating cheesy puffs, your muscle strength has diminished along with your endurance.
Subjecting your body to grueling training sessions leaves you sore and low on energy.
To help you adapt your diet for a punishing pre-season FFT spoke to Arsenal nutritionist, James Collins.
He advises you get the right mix of carbohydrates, protein and anti-oxidants into your feeding sessions.
Watch this video and follow his advice to get fully fueled.
James Collins was talking at the Science + Football Conference. For more information visit www.scienceandfootball.com.
For more nutrition tips:
Eat for energy and intensity
Power-packed football sarnies
Real food for real muscle
Eat for every occasion
The ultimate matchday meals
10 Football Superfoods
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.