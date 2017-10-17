Review: Soccer Supplement

If you have a gym membership, you’ll be spoilt for choice for training supplements to build muscle, burn fat or boost your recovery.

But there are still relatively few options when it comes to improving your physical performance in football – until now that is.

A new range of products from Soccer Supplement, including pre-match gels and post-match protein shakes, have been designed specifically for football.

With the likes of Watford, West Brom and Sheffield United now opting to use Soccer Supplement products with their players, we decided to try them out for ourselves.

Before the game: Focus 90-caffeinated pre-match gel

What is it?

Footballers often drink caffeinated drinks before a game or training to make sure they’re alert at kick-off. But there is now another option, in the form of Soccer Supplement’s caffeinated gel. One sachet contains 200mg of caffeine – the equivalent of four cups of coffee, so your brain will be firing before kick-off.

Does it work?

FFT decided to try out a sachet before a game and were pleasantly surprised with its impact. The bitter lemon flavour won’t be to everyone’s taste, but the high caffeine content provided us with a considerable mental kick in the first half. There are also 20g of carbohydrates per serving, so you’ll top up your energy stores as well as giving yourself a mental boost.

Performance rating: 4/5

During the game: Hydrate 90 orange flavour

What is it?

It doesn’t matter how many carbohydrates you eat before a game, after a hard 45 minutes, your energy stores will be seriously depleted. If you don’t top them up at half-time, your tank will be empty before the end of the game – which is where the Hydrate 90 supplement comes in handy.

Does it work?

The Hydrate 90 supplement contains 29 grams of carbohydrates per serving and 360mg of electrolytes. This combination will ensure you have the energy reserves to last the full game, while keeping you hydrated. We tried it for ourselves at half-time and managed to avoid our usual second half struggle.

Performance rating: 4/5

After the game: Recover 90 vanilla flavour

What is it?

Forget that tub of bodybuilding powder you’ve got in your kitchen. This formula has been designed to repair your muscles immediately after a game or training. There is 32g of protein and 30g of carbohydrates per serving, which is the perfect formula for replenishing your energy stores and repairing your muscles after a hard 90 minutes of wear and tear.

Does it work?

FFT had a single sachet after our last match and while we were still sore the following day, our recovery speed was undoubtedly faster after swapping a post-match pint for a shake. The vanilla flavour also means it tastes great, so you won’t have to hold your nose while forcing it down your neck.

Performance rating: 4/5

