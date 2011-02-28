Supplements: Do they work?

Is there such thing as a magic pill that can give you the raw athleticism of a Premier League superstar?



Whether you’re seduced by fact or fiction, there will always be players guzzling shakes, powders and pills in a bid to better their performance in the gym and on the pitch.



It’s hard to know what the truth is, but if there’s one man in the know it’s, Liverpool’s former head of sports medicine and sports science, Dr Peter Brukner.



The Australian took up his role at Anfield after working with the Socceroos at the 2010 World Cup.



Australia’s former team doctor worked with elite level athletes at Olympic and Commonwealth Games, as well as advising his country’s swimming, athletics and hockey teams.



Australian Football League (AFL) teams Melbourne and Collingwood have also benefited from this expertise.



Oh, and he’s founding partner of Olympic Park Sports Medicine Centre in Melbourne, the largest sports medicine clinic in Australia.



In this video Dr Brukner clears up the dispute over supplements.



