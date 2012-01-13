Fuel your body for football

If you want to perform to your optimum level, eating healthily isn't always enough. The supply has to meet the demand. What task are you fueling your body for? 90 minutes on a Sunday morning? Mid-week 5-a-side? Post-game recovery?



There's another factor to consider. When do you eat? Consume a meal too early and your performance won't reap the benefits. Scoff food too close to kick-off and your display will suffer.



All this sound overwhelming? Don't worry, FFT is here to help. We had a chat with Liverpool's former head of sports medicine and sports science, Dr Peter Brukner, and he's given us his simple guide to football nutrition.



Also see:

Kop a load of sleep

Supplements: Do they work?