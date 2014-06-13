Joe Hart: Positioning at corners

Any goalkeeper worth their salt commands the penalty box at a corner. Whether it’s an inswinger or an outswinger, they charge through the traffic and send the delivery flying clear with a well-timed punch, or grab it with both hands and lay on it like a blanket.



Flap at it, spill it or get blocked by a carefully positioned opponent and they present the opposition with a goalscoring opportunity.



Bossing the penalty box is about timing, positioning, technique and self-belief. Manchester City and England shot-stopper, Joe Hart, is a glovesman who rules his area with authority.



FFT joined the 6ft 5in custodian on the training pitch to find out how he defends his 18-yard fortress.



