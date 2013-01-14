Victor Valdes' guide to handling

Barcelona’s pass masters take all the credit for the Catalans’ success, often hiding the brilliance of the their goalkeeper Victor Valdes.



Valdes has won the last four Zamora Trophies – an award given to the goalkeeper who has conceded the fewest goals in La Liga over the course of a season.



During those four trophy-laden campaigns he has conceded less than a goal every other game.



His dependability between the sticks enables Barcelona’s attacking stars to charge forward with gusto because they have a man at the back they can count on.



A goalkeeper’s reliability starts with their handling. If they rack up more spillages than a drunken waitress they’re going to find themselves warming the bench.



Valdes knows the importance of getting this basic, but fundamental skill right. To ensure he keeps the ball trapped in his clutches he spends a lot of time on the training pitch perfecting handling.



FFT joined Valdes during one of his training sessions to get you the inside track on safely gathering that elusive sphere.



Hit play and enjoy.



