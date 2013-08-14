Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Fine-tune your finishing

“I’m a decent striker, but ended the season with quite a poor goals tally. How can I improve my finishing over the summer?”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says:

“Finishing is so many things. I used to watch strikers all the time. The best training session is simply to watch them, then go out and copy them.



To be a good goalscorer and a finisher you need to know what to do first, and then you go and train to become as good as you can be.



I used to always work on finishing techniques – hitting the ball correctly and getting a good strike on the ball.



One of the best exercises is just hitting the ball against a wall, getting it back, hitting it against the wall again, getting it back, striking it on the half-volley and on the volley and making sure you get your head and your knee over the ball.



I used to go out by myself all the time and practise in the afternoons when everyone else had gone back home. I’d throw the ball in the air, take a touch to the side and finish.



As a striker you have to be a bit selfish and you have to be ready to take the responsibility, so maybe the best thing to do is practise by yourself so that you’re mentally ready.”



