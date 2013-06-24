Andy Cole: Finishing a one-on-one

Andy Cole knows a thing or two about making opportunities count – after all, only Alan Shearer has scored more than his 187 Premier League goals.

Cole’s predatory instincts took him to the top with the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United, where his famed partnership with Dwight Yorke was born.

As one of the few players to take a clean sweep of domestic honours – as well as that Champions League success in 1999 – his status as one of England’s finest-ever marksmen isn’t a matter up for debate.

We’ve all been there, through on goal only to freeze at the vital moment. So how did Cole develop his eye for goal?

To find out the answer watch this video where the former England international reveals all.

"When it comes to one-on-ones, shooting or finishing you just have to hit the target - at least make the goalkeeper make a save. If he parries it your team-mate could have a tap-in. But you have to work the goalkeeper.

Just don't think about it and do what you do naturally. When you think about it that's when the problems start to come - and a lot do. So once you get in there don't think about it and do what you think is right.

If the keeper saves it you can only say you have had a good go at it.

The goal never moves so it's all about hitting the target. When I got in the box that's all I used to say to myself. If the goalkeeper makes a good save then he is doing his job, and if I score then I'm doing mine.



You can't be thinking too much, like 'I have to do this, and I've got to do that'. The goal never moves.”