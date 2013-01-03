Oscar: Play that killer pass
Top the assist charts with defence-splitting schooling from Chelsea’s Brazilian boy wonder
“I’m seen as one of the imaginative players in my team, but I don’t create enough goals. What’s the secret to playing the killer pass?”
Shaun Logan, via email
Oscar says:
“First of all, it’s crucial to work on all aspects of passing in training so that you’re ready to make the difference in a match.
Training will give you confidence and that’s the key to playing a good pass – never be afraid of making a mistake.
In training, practise lots of short passes with a team-mate; these are effective when you’re in a difficult situation and need to get rid of the ball quickly.
Then you can start working on your long-range passes, striking the ball from one side of the pitch to the other.
Next, start training with more players, re-creating game situations where you’re under pressure and your team-mates are marked.
Play ‘two-touch’ in training to help you think quickly. Learn to think quickly in training and it becomes much easier in a match, especially if you train on a smaller pitch.
Whenever I’m free and in space and waiting to receive the ball I’m thinking of what I’m going to do with it.
When I receive it I’m ready to play the killer pass. Hesitate and you will miss the chance to play it.”
