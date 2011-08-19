Paul Robinson's guide to saving penalties

According to Everton's Mikel Arteta, penalty takers have all the advantage in their 12 yard duel with a goalkeeper.



But, Blackburn's number one Paul Robinson believes a shot-stopper can improve their chances of winning the contest if look a littler closer.



"There are certain players that you can read by the way they put the ball down," says Robinson.



"As they’re placing the ball their standing foot quite often points to the target and they might put their foot next to the ball in the same way they will approach the ball."



The former England goalkeeper reveals more to his penalty saving technique in this video.



Paul Robinson is an Under Armour-sponsored athlete: for information, visit underarmour.co.uk



