Managing the pressures of a penalty
By Ben Welch
Conquer your negative thoughts and become a penalty king with help from former Manchester United and England psychologist, Bill Beswick
A penalty is the ultimate one v one showdown. A test of nerves, courage, technique and deception.
With the goalkeeper not expected to save a free shot at goal from 12 yards, the pressure falls on the kicker.
Caught in two minds. Negative thoughts. Trash talking from the opposition. Weak knees. Animated goalkeeper. How can you overcome all these debilitating influences?
In this video Bill Beswick, former psychologist to Manchester United and England, offers a way out of the pressure cooker.
