How to play like Lionel Messi: Part One

The ability to execute a beguiling piece of skill that would earn applause from David Copperfield and reduce your opponent to a quivering wreck is a talent only the finest of players possess.



Confidence, technical ability and decision-making are the qualities a menacing raider needs to have in their armoury.



Hard work in training can hone this skills and we have just the drills to help you fine tune your dribbling technique.



Alfred Galustian, head of Coerver Coaching, who has worked with Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and the world renowned French football academy, Clairefontaine, has delivered a series of one v one training drills exclusively for FourFourTwo Performance.



Watch part one to help you run your opponent ragged with speed and precision.



For more technical advice visit Coerver Coaching on YouTube and facebook.



Staines Town Academy demonstrated the drills.



