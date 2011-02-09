Trick of the week: Backward elastico

He’s the King of Futsal, perhaps the world's most skilful player, and now the two-time Futsal World Cup winner has produced an exclusive skills clinic especially for FourFourTwo Performance.

In our sixth installment from the brilliant Brazilian he showcases the backward elastico. With a swirl of his magic wand, Falcao shifts the ball behind his front foot, before transferring it from from left to right and firing it out in front of him like a pinball machine regurgitating a metal ball.



Caution: This skill requires rubber limbs and crash mats.

