Trick of the week: Backward elastico
By Ben Welch
Part 6 in our exclusive skills clinic with the King of Futsal. You might need rubber legs for Falcao's backward elastico
He’s the King of Futsal, perhaps the world's most skilful player, and now the two-time Futsal World Cup winner has produced an exclusive skills clinic especially for FourFourTwo Performance.
In our sixth installment from the brilliant Brazilian he showcases the backward elastico. With a swirl of his magic wand, Falcao shifts the ball behind his front foot, before transferring it from from left to right and firing it out in front of him like a pinball machine regurgitating a metal ball.
Caution: This skill requires rubber limbs and crash mats.
