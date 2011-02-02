Trick of the week: The Falcao dribble

He’s the King of Futsal, perhaps the world's most skilful player, and now the two-time Futsal World Cup winner has produced an exclusive skills clinic especially for FourFourTwo Performance.

He's got the skills to pay the bills, but his signature move is the razzle dazzle that sets him apart from the rest.



The Falcao dribble: Drag the ball with one foot from one side to the other. Shift your other foot over the ball outside to inside in a stepover motion. Then drag the ball back to the original foot. Confused? This video should shed some light.

