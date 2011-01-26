Trick of the week: The Mexican hat
By Ben Welch
Part 4 in our exclusive skills clinic with futsal legend Falcao. The Mexican hat
He’s the King of Futsal, perhaps the world's most skilful player, and now the two-time Futsal World Cup winner has produced an exclusive skills clinic especially for FourFourTwo Performance.
This week he shows you how to turn your opponent to stone with a quickfire roll of the ball and click of the heels.
This is no cheap sombrero from a fancy dress shop, this red hot Mexican hat will leave your adversary floored like a first time drinker on a tequila binge.
