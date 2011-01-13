Trending

Trick of the week: The Rainbow

Brazilian futsal legend Falcao shows you how to pull off another incredible trick

He’s the King of Futsal, probably the world's most skilful player, and now the two-time Futsal World Cup winner has produced an exclusive skills clinic especially for FourFourTwo Performance. 

Following on from last week's jaw-dropping Head Over Heels, we've got a colourful little move called The Rainbow for you. It's enough to get Judy Garland clicking her heels with joy.

