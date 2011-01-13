Trick of the week: The Rainbow
By Hugh Sleight
Brazilian futsal legend Falcao shows you how to pull off another incredible trick
He’s the King of Futsal, probably the world's most skilful player, and now the two-time Futsal World Cup winner has produced an exclusive skills clinic especially for FourFourTwo Performance.
Following on from last week's jaw-dropping Head Over Heels, we've got a colourful little move called The Rainbow for you. It's enough to get Judy Garland clicking her heels with joy.
