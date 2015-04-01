8 drills every training session needs

When a team practise with purpose, they play with form and focus. They’re a tight, efficient, fit outfit; that’s the only way they know – and it all comes from good training.



That’s why throughout this season FourFourTwo Performance and Lucozade Sport have worked together to bring you regular training tips and inspiration. Now, we’ve collected all these nuggets into one download.



From making footwork fly to sharpening your shooting, here are the Eight Drills Every Training Session Needs.



All the drills use kit that Lucozade Sport is giving away as part of its Kit-Out Project. And all come from FourFourTwo’s pros panel.



This download is printable or easily viewed on a tablet or smartphone for mid- session reference.



You have till April 30, 2015 to enter your Kit-Out Project codes online, and until May 31, 2015 to claim your free gear.



Want some equipment to go with these drills? Lucozade Sport's Kit-Out Project can help. Visit www.lucozadesport.com/kitoutproject to find out more.



