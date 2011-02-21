Alan Smith: Staying confident during a goal drought

Striker’s job description: Score goals. Lots of them.



Without goals strikers feel insecure, inept and useless. They need to be finding the back of the net to feel like they’re doing their job.



Goals and confidence go hand-in-hand, like Thelma and Louise, fish and chips and Ant and Dec – they need each other.



All strikers go through a goal drought at one time or another, but only the very best come out the other side to silence the critics with a deluge of net busting strikes.



Former Arsenal targetman Alan Smith may have scored more than a century of goals for the Gunners, but he had his fair share of famines.



In this video Smudger passes on his expert advice for surviving a poor run of form.



