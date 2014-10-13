All aboard the victory bus…

BEST VALUE

Model Citroen Relay Tri-axle conversion

Price £6,500 to £8,000

Predicted matchday MPG 22

Seats 17

Driving licence D1/pre-1997 full UK

It has room for up to 17 of you, or 14 and a stretcher in case someone does a cruciate in the second half. They are pretty big, though, so check it can fit on someone’s drive between games. Having six wheels helps spread the load, which is better for traction, but they are front-wheel drive so be prepared for needing the odd push on soggy pitches.

BEST FOR CAR DRIVERS

Model Red Kite Sport Light Minibus Peugeot Boxer

Price £31,200

Predicted match day MPG 28

Seats 15

Driving licence Standard

The problem with a lot of minibuses is that you need a category D1 driving licence to drive them if they weigh more than 3500kg. That is what makes this so appealing – it manages to seat 14 people under the magic figure, meaning anyone with a full UK licence can drive it. But the seating is designed to be safe and light, rather than plump and comfy, and luggage room is pretty restricted.

TOP OF THE RANGE

Model Vauxhall Movano 17-seat minibus

Price £35,442

Predicted match day MPG 28

Seats 17

Driving licence D1/pre-1997 full UK

Luggage space is a little tight, but there are overhead racks. A removable back row of seats frees up extra space if required – handy when half your team forget to turn up. Access is through the side and rear doors so there should be few delays when rolling out onto the pitch. The 125ps (horsepower) version of the 2.3 diesel engine should be adequate unless you’re playing in the Alps.

