Asmir Begovic: How to impress at a trial

Going for a trial at a new club, whether it is for a professional side or some Sunday morning hoofers, can be stressful. Having your skills closely scrutinised can make you nervy, so what’s the secret to acing it?



Chelsea goalkeeper tells us that a common misconception among trialists in nets is to try and do too much. Rushing around attempting to bring the game to you, hoping to show off your abilities, is the wrong approach.



Instead, he tells us about the two Cs – communication and calm – and how they can give you a quiet authority that will impress any gaffer…



