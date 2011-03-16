Man United's guide to preparing for a trial
By Ben Welch
Rene Meulensteen, former first team coach for Manchester United, tells you the dos and don'ts of preparing for a trial
Even the most confident of players can feel their legs turning to jelly when it comes to preparing for a trial.
Your every move is being scrutinised. Play too simple and you won't get noticed. Try too hard to impress and you'll get written off a greedy player. It's every man for himself.
Rene Meulensteen, former first team coach for Manchester United, advises young players to trust their ability and show no fear during a trial.
For more expert advice from the Dutch master watch this video.
