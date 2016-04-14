Benik Afobe: Pre-match preparation
By Ben Welch
Train the way you play and stay calm to score match day benefits
When it comes to preparing to face some of the biggest, fastest, meanest defenders in the world, just rolling out of bed and having a cup of tea isn’t going to cut it. Premier League forwards prepare meticulously in order to maximise their chances of playing well.
Here, Bournemouth forward Benik Afobe offers some great pieces of advice about how to stay composed pre-battle, from sleeping right, listening to good music, and keeping consistency between training and playing.
