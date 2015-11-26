Joe Hart: Pre-match preparation

Consistency. If one word sums up Manchester City keeper Joe Hart, this is surely it. You don’t become England’s undisputed No.1 by mixing up a string of top saves with a clanger to cost your team the points.

But how does the 28-year-old do it? The secret lies in his preparation and pre-game routine. Always the same. Every game. Hart will get up, have some food and maybe a massage before arriving at the ground.

Then it’s a case of strapping up the body, going through a proper warm up, before retreating to the dressing room 20 minutes before kick off to talk through final plans with his back four.

But don’t just take our word for it, watch the video to hear Hart talk you through his routine. Then you, too, can prepare like the England No.1 and mirror his consistency.

Joe Hart trained using the Nike Ordem 3 Hi-Vis with The Nike Academy, a full-time, pro-level training programme run by Nike based at St George's Park

