Channel aggression positively

Picture the scene: Your team is heading for defeat, you've had an absolute stinker and the opposition's wind-up merchant is not missing the chance to let you know about it. You're about to explode and then you get cut down with a late challenge.



The fuse is burnt out. The red mist has descended. Only blood will satisfy your thirst, but wait… if you get sent off your team will really be up to their neck in it. How are you going to contain your anger?



It's not easy, but with the help of peak performance coach Tom Bates, FourFourTwo Performance is going to show you how to turn your aggression into a positive force.



