Dealing with the red mist

It happens to the best of players: something doesn't go your way, perhaps you've been carded and before you know it, the red mist descends. But how can you keep on top and get your mind back in the game?

Before you start booting opposition players all over the park, take a look at the advice of Bill Beswick, former Manchester United and England psychologist.

It isn't just about what the player can do: the coach has a role to play, too, in handling the situation. What can they both do to stop that red mist affecting the team? Is there any way of stopping it? And what on earth can a rubber band do to help?

Beswick answers those questions and more in this enlightening video.

