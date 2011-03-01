Mikel Arteta: Handling a hatchet man

Playmakers are the target of hatchet men and wind-up merchants across the land.



Restricted by their own limited ability they resort to the dark arts to disrupt the opposition’s creative source.



Their tactics – a potent mix of physical and mental attacks – are designed to throw the playmaker off his game.



It’s not pretty and it’s not nice, but without a strategy for countering these methods, flair players often find themselves heading for an early shower or writhing on the floor in pain.



You need a plan and Arsenal’s midfield maestro Mike Arteta has one. Watch this video and learn from a man who has had to deal with agents of darkness.



