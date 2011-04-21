How to deal with a mouthy player
By Ben Welch
Shut out the gobby wind-up merchant with help from former Manchester United and England psychologist Bill Beswick
Some of the best players in the world can be put off their game by a niggly, waspish, wind-up merchant, who likes nothing more than getting in the ear of an opponent and antagonising them to the point of explosion.
Reaction to these mind games differ: Some players lash out, others go into their shell and hide and there are those that crumble and see their performance nosedive.
But former Manchester United and England psychologist Bill Beswick has a plan for countering these pesky adversaries.
Watch this video and find arm yourself with a psychological strategy to remain focused on the game and not a mouthy opponent.
